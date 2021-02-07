Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $729.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $709.50 million and the highest is $749.10 million. ScanSource reported sales of $744.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 18.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 125.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SCSC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 91,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

