Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,895. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

