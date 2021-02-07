Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.
CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Cineplex stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,895. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
