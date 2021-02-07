Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,888 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

