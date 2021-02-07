Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,096.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,907.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.