NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

