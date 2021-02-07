Auroracoin Price Tops $0.11 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.41 or 1.00057920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064173 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

