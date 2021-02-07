M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $91.47 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,520 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

