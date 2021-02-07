TRON Market Cap Hits $2.56 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000237 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.