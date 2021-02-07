$0.06 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,296. The firm has a market cap of $772.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.