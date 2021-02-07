Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

OIH opened at $176.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46.

