DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

