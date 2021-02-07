Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,342,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

