Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 405 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,270,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $796,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

