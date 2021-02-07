Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Shares of EL opened at $272.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

