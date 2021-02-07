DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 543,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

