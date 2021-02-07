Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.88

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.88 and traded as high as $183.90. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $182.70, with a volume of 959,848 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.88. The firm has a market cap of £911.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

