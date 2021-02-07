Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.73

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $27.41. Fanuc shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 161,803 shares.

FANUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

