Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.99

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.99 and traded as high as $51.41. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 177,767 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.