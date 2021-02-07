ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $13.95. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 4,087 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 314.18% and a negative return on equity of 186.31%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

