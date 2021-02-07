First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.20

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.18. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 108,280 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.