DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,268,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638,777. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

