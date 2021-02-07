Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

