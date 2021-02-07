CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of Adecoagro worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 291,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

