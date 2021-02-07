McCutchen Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McCutchen Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

