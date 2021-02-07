Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

