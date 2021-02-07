BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

