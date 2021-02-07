Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

