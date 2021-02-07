262 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

