TCW Group Inc. Acquires 245,574 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Xylem worth $139,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

