The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,533,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

