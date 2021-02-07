Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,297,000 after acquiring an additional 168,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

