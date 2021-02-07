Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

A number of research firms have commented on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.