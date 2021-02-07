Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

A number of research firms have commented on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.