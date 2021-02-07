Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0302

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.01123622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.73 or 0.06272715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023266 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

