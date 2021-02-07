Phoneum Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $95,953.13 and $683.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.01123622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.73 or 0.06272715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023266 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

