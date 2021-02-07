Tornado Price Tops $65.03 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $390,170.00 and $800,885.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $65.03 or 0.00169696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00178592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00237066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.