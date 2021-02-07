Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 17,900 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $107.40 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.