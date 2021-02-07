Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.59.

