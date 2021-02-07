Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

