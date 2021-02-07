Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $299.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Roku stock opened at $439.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $448.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

