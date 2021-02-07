SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

