RFG Advisory LLC Sells 57,897 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,897 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.