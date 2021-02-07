Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,149.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 24,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 133,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.