RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $118.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.