MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

