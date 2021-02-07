Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

