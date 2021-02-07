Credit Suisse Group Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

