Credit Suisse Group Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $32.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

