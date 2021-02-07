Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.90 ($3.34).

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.78. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.