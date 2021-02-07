Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 227 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

BARC stock opened at GBX 147.22 ($1.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.35. The stock has a market cap of £25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

