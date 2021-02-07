RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €460.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) received a €460.00 ($541.18) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €524.82 ($617.43).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €764.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €665.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

